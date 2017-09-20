Astana to compete with world's 600 largest cities - Kelimbetov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Governor of the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC), Kairat Kelimbetov, believes that at some point Astana will compete with the world's largest cities, Kazinform reports.

"80% of the planet's GDP falls at the world's 600 biggest cities. That is why it is important which city of Kazakhstan will be the most advanced in terms of international competitiveness. Astana is the number one city in Kazakhstan for competition. In order to be competitive, Astana needs to become a part of the so-called global network of smart cities," Mr. Kelimbetov said at a press conference at the Government on Wednesday.



In his words, the AIFC will support Astana in that aspiration. Kelimbetov noted that the center signed the memorandum with the Astana city administration in order to establish centers of expertise to maintain ‘a smart city' at the EXPO site, including with the help of new financial technologies and capital markets.



Kelimbetov is convinced that in order for the AIFC to be successful, Astana should become ‘a global, smart city'. The Kazakh capital city, according to him, should not only have a great urban infrastructure, but also cooperate with the world's leading international centers. "I hope that we will have direct flights with New York, Tokyo, Singapore, and Shanghai in next two years," he noted.



"The AIFC will attract investments into each region of Kazakhstan... Astana will be the hub for attraction of investments," said Kelimbetov, upending assumption that the AIFC will focus on the development of the Kazakh capital city only.