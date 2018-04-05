Astana to encourage construction of buildings powered by alternative energy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev maintains that Astana should set an example in terms of use of alternative energy, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Last year we hosted EXPO. This year we should show 'Look, the whole city quarter utilizes alternative energy. The house is operating, using underground warm water, solar panels, wind energy'. Do we have such things in Astana?" the President told a meeting dedicated to the issues of the further development of Astana.

Mayor of the city Asset Issekeshev reported that there are several alternative-energy lighting facilities in parks, bus stops, and residential areas in the capital.

Nursultan Nazarbayev assigned to give the green light to those who will build houses powered by alternative energy.

"In South Korea, I saw a whole village that uses solar and wind power, groundwater. Why don't we do it that way?" the President concluded.





