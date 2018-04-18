Astana to enjoy first-ever Notre-Dame de Paris Musical in Kazakh

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Minister of Culture and Sport Arystanbek Mukhamediuly met with general producer of the Notre-Dame de Paris Musical Nicolas Talar at the Kazakhstan central concert hall, our correspondent reports. The parties debated events dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the capital of Kazakhstan, Astana.

"Astana Musical concert organization will for the first time ever present the Notre-Dame de Paris Musical in Kazakh. The musical celebrates its 20th anniversary as well as Astana. The stage production ahead is a great responsibility and great experience for the country's theater collective. We are sure that the musical will be a great surprise for all and will contribute to strengthening cultural ties between Kazakhstan and France," the minister wrote on his Facebook page.



