    09:52, 08 August 2018 | GMT +6

    Astana to enjoy summer spell for 3 days to come

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Hot weather will linger in Astana within the three days to come, Astana Administration's official website reads.


    Today air temperature is expected to rise as high as 28-30 degrees Celsius with wind blowing 5-10m/s. it will be scorcher on Thursday and Friday with mercury climbing to 31-33 degrees Celsius mark. Rain, thunderstorms and hail are likely to hit the capital city on August 10 with wind gusting up to 15m/s.

     

     

    Astana Weather in Kazakhstan
