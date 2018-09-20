Astana to face Dynamo Kyiv in UEFA Europa League match

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - FC Dynamo Kyiv will host FC Astana in today's match of the UEFA Europa League Group Stage, Sports.kz reports.

The match will be held at the Olimpiyskiy National Sports Complex in Kiev, Ukraine, starting at 10:55 p.m. Astana time. The stadium's capacity is 70,050 spectators. A referee team from Turkey led by Halis Özkahya will control the game.

In Kazakhstan, the match will be aired by Qazsport TV Channel.

It should be mentioned that Group K also includes Stade Rennais F.C. (Rennes) of France and FC Jablonec of the Czech Republic. Dynamo Kyiv and Astana have not played against each other before. After the match vs. the Ukrainian club, the champion of Kazakhstan will play at home against Rennes on October 4.