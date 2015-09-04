Astana to get 2nd industrial park

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The second Industrial Park will be created in Astana city by 2017, deputy chairman of State Enterprise "SEZ "Astana - new city" Arkhat Sayabayev announced on Friday.

"Given that the territory of the first Industrial Park is 90% filled up and that investors display keen interest in our city, it was decided to create the second Industrial Park within the precincts of the city," he said. "We plan to put this zone into commission by 2017. There are plans to attract new high technologies that haven't been used in the first park," Mr. Sayabayev told Kazinform correspondent. He noted that the plan of the new industrial park in under development. "We intend to create at least 3,000 new workplaces at the new park," Mr. Sayabayev added. It was also noted that the Industrial Park №1 had attracted over 2 trillion tenge of investments since its launch in 2010.