Astana to get a new pedestrian bridge across Yesil

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The new bridge will link Samal micro district with the Central Park and Astana's new amphitheater.



The local administration's media center has shown a futuristic project that is thought to become a new landmark of the capital.

The project of the new bridge was developed by the capital's Center of Urban Studies at the "Astanagenplan" Research and Design Institute. and according to its deputy head Askhat Saduov, the preliminary design has already been approved and currently the design and estimate documentation is being developed.



He noted that it is going to be a traditional type of bridge reinforced with supporting structures. The central part of the bridge will be wider to accommodate various commercial objects.



According to Mr. Saduov, the construction of the new pedestrian bridge is planned for 2018.