Astana to get its own map of sacred historical landmarks

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A new exciting project Sacred Astana Map will depict all historical and cultural landmarks of the Kazakh capital city.Launched as part of the Rukhani zhangyru program (Spiritual revival), the project was discussed at the meeting at the Astana city administration this week.

At the meeting, deputy mayor of Astana city Yermek Amanshayev noted that Astana boasts historical and cultural landmarks dating back to the Old Turkic period. These landmarks should be featured into ‘the sacred map' and studied more profoundly. To this end, there are plans to create a working group of researchers, archeologists, historians, representatives of NGOs and youth organizations.



"The sacred map is an invaluable source to study the history of the area, on the one hand, and an instrument to instill respect and patriotism towards the native land and the capital city, on the other hand," said Mr Amanshayev adding that it will also be a creative component of tourist cluster.



The deputy mayor stressed it was of paramount importance to step up the work within the framework of the Rukhani zhangyru program.



Participants of the meeting suggested creating a club of young patriots of Astana city and a council that will bring together creative intellectuals, including culture experts, historians, archeologists and young talents of the city.