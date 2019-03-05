EN
    08:33, 05 March 2019 | GMT +6

    Astana to hail Arts Festival for Special Needs People

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The open city arts festival for people with disabilities will take place on March 15-16 in Astana. The Boundless Arts competition is open to all those willing aged 18 and older, the Astana culture and sport department reports.


    The festival attendees will have an opportunity to compete in four nominations: Choreography, Pop Vocal, Singing in Sign Language and Art of Declamation. Three winners will be awarded in each nomination.

    The goals of the festival are to boost activities of people with disabilities, their rehabilitation by promoting their talents and to attract public attention to the need to create conditions for the fulfilling life of people with special needs.

    The application deadline is March 10, 2019. Send the applications to the following email: 326781org@mail.ru.

