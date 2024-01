ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A new bus station will be opened at Nurly Zhol railway station, Chairman of the Board of Astana LRT Berkmyrza Igenberdinov has informed.

"We have a new railway station facility, where we are going to build a bus station", he informed.

According to Berkmyrza Igenberdinov, two similar transport centers were opened during EXPO in Astana - Alai Astra and Kenmpart-Astra.