Astana to have new face in the immediate future - President Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has paid a visit to "Astanagenplan scientific research design institute" LLP in the Kazakh capital today, the president's press service reports.

During the visit, President Nazarbayev was briefed on the adjustments made to the city master plan until 2030, the draft of the Astana metropolitan area formation and the development of the new transport system of the Kazakh capital. Besides, the President of Kazakhstan also familiarized with the concepts of the Orynbor Street and new railway terminal development as well as a project of the second stage of Nurzhol Avenue development. Design of the buildings that are to be constructed in Astana in the immediate future was also presented to Nursultan Nazarbayev while he visited the company. "Currently Astana's population totals 900,000 people. Who would have thought about it ten years ago? The city has become an administrative, cultural, business, educational and medical center of the country," the Kazakh leader stressed. The President also added that Astana's construction and development will continue. "It is necessary to build more kindergartens and schools, continue construction of the EXPO-2017 town, develop new parks, including the 100-ha Botanic Garden, to create the new face of the megapolis," the Head of State said in conclusion.