EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:32, 01 February 2016 | GMT +6

    Astana to hold flash mob dated to World Cancer Day

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A flash mob dated to the World Cancer Day entitled "We can! I can!" will be held in Astana on February 4, Kazinform has learnt from astana.gov.kz.

    The flesh mob is organized to raise awareness of cancer and to encourage its prevention, detection and treatment. The entire staff of the Astana oncological center will participate in the event.
    Besides, head of the Astana oncological center Mukhtar Tuleutayev will hold a press conference the same day to answer the questions about cancer and its treatment.
    Founded by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC), the World Cancer Day is observed on February 4 around the world.

    Tags:
    Astana Events Healthcare Coronavirus Kazinform's Timeline News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!