Astana to hold Global Silk Road forum

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - On July 3-4, 2018 Astana will host the forum "Global Silk Road" and the forum of Silk Road cities' mayors as part of it, Director of the International Secretariat G-Global Serik Nugerbekov confirmed.

"This forum is devoted to the 5th anniversary of the One Belt, One Way initiative and the 20th anniversary of Astana," he told the round table Kazakhstan and China in the New Epoch of Interaction held at the Kazakh Embassy in China.

He reminded of the proposal President Nursultan Nazarbayev put forward at the high level forum for international cooperation in May 2017 to create an international Silk Road Science Academy.



"This initiative has been carried through. We thank the scientists of the People's Republic of China, the Russian Federation and 30 other countries for the support. We propose to continue this tendency of bringing representatives of different fields to cooperation."

Thus, the Silk Road Science Academy will unite experts of the Silk Road countries engaged in various fields.

"If you support this project we will call it "Global Silk Road". To have a discussion we are going to hold same name forum and a forum of Silk Road Cities' Mayors," Serik Nugerbekov said.

The Global Silk Road forum will be held by turns in Xian and Astana.