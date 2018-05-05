EN
    15:40, 05 May 2018 | GMT +6

    Astana to hold motor show and motor rally on May 6

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A motor show and a motor rally under "We are for the safe roads", "20th anniversary of Astana" and "Astana - city without drugs" campaigns will be held in Astana on May 6, the official website of the Astana administration reads. 

    An official opening of the summer racing season will take place at the Central Park at 12 pm. Its aim is to promote physical culture, healthy lifestyle and attract youth to field events.

