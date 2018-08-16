Astana to host 12th WTO Ministerial Conference in June 2020

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - At the General Council Meeting, the Member States of the World Trade Organization unanimously voted in favor of Astana to host the 12th Ministerial Conference (the top decision-making body of the WTO) in June 2020, Kazinform reports.

The decision is indicative of the WTO Member States' trust in the economic reforms and the liberal trade policy being implemented under the leadership of President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the UN Office in Geneva, Ambassador Zhanar Aitzhanova highlighted that holding such a landmark meeting is a great honor for a young independent state which recently joined the WTO. Kazakhstan is ready to make a valuable contribution to the discussion of all outstanding issues on the agenda of the WTO so that to ensure the substantive results of the Ministerial Conference.

WTO Director-General Roberto Azevêdo thanked the President and the Government of Kazakhstan for the readiness to host the Ministerial Conference and underscored that this step demonstrates the country's commitment to the values and principles of the multilateral trading system.

The Ministerial Conference meets at least once every two years. It can take decisions on all matters under any of the multilateral trade agreements.

It should be mentioned that the 11th WTO Ministerial Conference was held on December 11, 2017, in Buenos Aires. It is expected that the trade ministers of 164 WTO members and 20 observer countries will participate in the 12th Ministerial Conference, and the total number of participants will exceed 4,000 people.