Astana to host 1st Open Karaoke Championship

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The first-ever Open Karaoke Championship will be held in Astana in early July.

Karaoke lovers aged 17 and more will hit the stage of Zhastar Palace in the Kazakh capital in an attempt to win a KZT 150,000 prize and the title of the Karaoke Champion. The two-day event is scheduled to take place on July 5-6. Over 200 karaoke singers from all corners of Kazakhstan went through rigorous selection on June 19-20 in order to get into the championship.