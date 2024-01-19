Astana to host 21st int’l high-level meeting on Syria

As per the collective petition of the guarantor states of the Astana-format talks on Syria, the Kazakh capital is to host the 21st International High-Level Meeting on Syria in the Astana format on January 24-25, 2024, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

Delegations from Russia, Türkiye, Iran, the governments of Syria and Syrian opposition are to participate in the negotiations. Representatives of Jordan, Iraq, Lebanon, as well as the UN, Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, International Committee of the Red Cross are expected to join as observers.

The talks’ preliminary agenda is to include development of the regional situation around Syria, efforts achieve a comprehensive settlement in the Syrian Arab Republic, humanitarian situation in Syria, and mobilizing efforts of the international community to promote the post-conflict recovery of Syria, and so on.