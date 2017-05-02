Astana to host 5th World Kurultay of Kazakhs

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Fifth World Kurultay of Kazakhs will be held on 22nd - 25th June, 2017 in Astana. The website of the World Association of Kazakhs announced the upcoming event, Central Asian reports.

According to Sultanali Balgabayev, Deputy Chairman of the World Association of Kazakhs, the upcoming Kurultay will address the issues of financing Kazakh cultural centres outside the country, rendering other kinds of assistance and inviting Kazakh youth from abroad to study in Kazakhstan.

"The Kurultay aims at stimulating foreign Kazakhs to move to Kazakhstan and getting to know their needs.", Balgabayev said.

The organizers informed that this year they mainly invite young Kazakhs from abroad who achieved success in various fields. 350 people from over 40 countries and representatives of several international organizations are expected to participate in the forum.

The first Kurultay of Kazakhs was held in Almaty in 1992 and the second in Turkestan in 2002. Then the host was Astana (in 2005 and 2011).