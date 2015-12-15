Astana to host 7th session of OIC Ministerial Conference in 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A Ministerial Conference of the OIC member countries was held December 14 in Nairobi (Kenya) on the sidelines of the 10th Ministerial Conference of the World Trade Organization.

Vice Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan Gulmira Issayeva took the floor at the conference. She raised the issue of establishment of the OIC Food Security Organization in our country and drew the participants’ attention to the importance of uniting efforts of all member states to find a resolution of food security problems, the press service of the Kazakh Agriculture Ministry informs.

The delegates were informed of Kazakhstan's efforts on establishment of this Organization. Thus, Kazakhstan is preparing presently for the General Assembly of the IOFS in Astana scheduled for April 26-28, 2016, during which members and chairman of the IOFS Executive Council and director general will be elected. Besides, internal regulations of the Oganization’s Secretariat will be approved and the main areas of its activity will be discussed. According to the Vice Minister, on the sidelines of the IOFS GA in Astana, there will be held the 7 th session of the OIC Ministerial Conference on food security and agriculture development issues. All member countries and observers of the OIC were invited to join these events.