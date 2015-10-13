Astana to host antique jewelry exhibition

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Jeweller's Art exhibition dated to the celebrations of the 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate will be held at the National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan, art.gazeta.kz reports.

The exhibition will run from October 13 till November 13, 2015. It will showcase antique pieces of jewelry from the collections of the Ademi-ai Museum of Art founded by collector and art historian Bakhargul Tolegen in 2011. Souvenirs crafted by Ademi-ai company to celebrate the 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate will be exhibited as well.