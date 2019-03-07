Astana to host art exhibition ‘Turkey through the eyes of Kazakhstanis’

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The first personal exhibition of young Kazakh artist Nazerke Kemelbayeva "Turkey through the eyes of the Kazakhstani people" will be held on March 14 at the Khan Shatyr Shopping and Entertainment Center in Astana, Kazinform reports.

On October 5, 2018, President Nursultan Nazarbayev of Kazakhstan declared 2019 as the Year of Youth. In this regard, Turkey's Yunus Emre Cultural Center began arranging activities in support of youth. The center organizes "Turkey through the eyes of Kazakhstanis" personal exhibition of paintings by Nazerke Kemelbayeva, a 5th-year student of the Kazakh National University of Arts.



The exhibition will showcase 40 works about Turkey drawn using a graphical method. They depict the Mevlana Mausoleum in Konya, Nemrut Dağı and sculptures in Adıyaman, Aya Sofia and Maiden's Tower in Istanbul, the Fortress of Rumeli Hisarı, the Clock Tower in Izmir, Balıklı Göl in Urfa, the ancient city of Aphrodisias in Aydın, Uzungöl in Trabzon, and Cappadocia in Nevşehir, to name but a few.

The exhibition will take place at the Khan Shatyr shopping mall on March 14 at 3:00 pm.