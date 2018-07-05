Astana to host Asia Media Dialogue events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A set of large-scale events under the general motto Asia Media Dialogue will take place in Astana on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the capital city.

Various workshops, conferences and Asia Radio Song Festival will be organized by the Kazakh Information and Communications Ministry, ATBC, KazMedia Ortalygy in cooperation with Astana Convention Bureau.



Media authorities will gather to debate issues concerning development of sound broadcasting from a scratch, assessment of coverage and research tools demonstrating interactive examples and best practices of the European and Asian media markets.



For the first time ever Kazakhstan will hold the largest media conference to focus on radio development in Asia. Media 2020 conference on issues common for European and Asian media reps will wrap up the events. Heads of private and national TV and radio broadcasters of Australia, Belgium, Germany, Japan, China and other states of Europe and Asia will act as moderators.