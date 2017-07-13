Astana to host Asian Karatedo Championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM the Kazakhstan Karate-Do Federation holds the 14th Asian Youth Championships and the 16th Asian Championships among cadets and juniors in karate-do from 13th to 16th July, the press service of Astana City Government reports.

Within the framework of EXPO-2017 International Exhibition, the Asian Championships among cadets, juniors (14 to 20 years old) and adults (aged 20 and older) will be held in Astana. Over 700 participants from 30 countries of the Asian continent will compete for the title of the best there. The Asian Championships will be held in Kazakhstan for the first time. Earlier, the tournament was hosted by such countries as Malaysia, Singapore, Japan and China. The competition gathered the most famous athletes not only from the Asian region, but the whole world.

The Kazakh National Karatedo Team will be represented by 70 participants, including champions and prize-winners of the World and Asia championships.

Since karate was included in the list of the Olympic sports, the contestants of the continental championships can gain rating points. The World Champion among cadets and juniors, Champion of the Asian Games and three-time Asian Champion Rinat Sagandykov has the highest rating in Kazakhstan, 1215 points. The multiple champion will fight among adults in the 67kg weight category.

As part of the competition, the judges will undergo practical and theoretical seminars, where the international referees will be certified for Judge B category. The foreign karatekas will pay a visit to EXPO 2017 during the competition.

Anyone can visit the tournament, admission is free.