Astana to host Asian Qazaq Kuresi Championship

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Asian Qazaq Kuresi (Kazakh Wrestling) Championship will take place on August 26 in Astana, the International Qazaq Kuresi Federation reports.



It will bring together above 50 athletes from 10 states of the world. The strongest wrestlers of Japan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Mongolia have already confirmed their participation in the championship. Iran, Pakistan, India are also expected to attend it.



The main goal of the International Qazaq Kuresi Federation is to unite all sportsmen, experts and sports fans to achieve the best sports results and promote Kazakh wrestling not only in Kazakhstan but also abroad. For the past six months we had held an international championship with 40 countries attending. We held the European Championship in Batumi. We also plan to host the Asian Qazaq Kuresi Championship on August 26 in Astana," advisor to secretary general of the international federation Ulan Ryskul said.



As stated there, wrestlers will compete in 8 weight categories.



In 2016 UNESCO added Kazakh Quresi to the Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.