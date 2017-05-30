Astana to host Beautiful Kazakhstan-Beautiful China exhibition

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - The photo exhibition "Beautiful Kazakhstan - Beautiful China" is set to open at the Palace of Peace and Reconciliation in Astana on June 6, Kazinform correspondent in China reports.

The event is dated to the 25th anniversary since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and China.



It is organized by the Ministry of Information and Communications of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Press Service of the State Council of the People's Republic of China, the Embassy of Kazakhstan to China and the Embassy of China to Kazakhstan.



Kazinform International News Agency and China Pictorial will showcase nearly 100 photos of Kazakhstan and China at the exhibition. Visitors will get a chance to learn more about nature, history, culture and everyday life in the two countries. The main theme of the exhibition is friendship between the two nations.



The exhibition is set to run until June 10, 2017.