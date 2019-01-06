EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:12, 06 January 2019 | GMT +6

    Astana to host Bolashaq Business Forum

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Successful Kazakhstani entrepreneurs will share their business experience and tell how to build own business during the Bolashaq Business Forum in Astana, Kazinform correspondent cites the Bolashaq Association.

    On January 12, the most successful entrepreneurs of Kazakhstan will gather at the Bolashaq Business Forum. Prominent alumni of the Bolashak International Scholarship, who started own businesses, as well as members of the Bolashaq Association, will share their experience in doing business.

    Well-known international companies are expected to give various master classes and presentations during the forum.

    The official partner of the event is Baiterek National Managing Holding JSC.

    The Bolashaq Business Forum is a forum aimed at promoting entrepreneurship among Bolashaq Association members and alumni of the scholarship program.

    Tags:
    Astana Education Bolashak Scholarship Small and medium-sized business Business
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!