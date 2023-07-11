Astana to host Central Asian Security and Cooperation Forum this week

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On July 13-14, Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan (KazISS) will host the Central Asian Security and Cooperation Forum on Asia in the Changing World: Agenda for the Future, Kazinform learned from the KazISS press service.

The event is called to become part of the global ecosystem of the most authoritative annual venues, such as the Munich Security Conference, IISS-Shangri La Dialogue, Raisina Dialogue, Primakov Readings and the Astana International Forum.

«Asia was put in a spotlight of political and geo-economic processes amid complex geopolitical shifts. In the context of growing globalization, new formats of regionalization are being strengthened, which creates increased competition for setting new rules and mechanisms of international relations, involving the security architecture,» a statement reads.

As organizers inform, the Forum will demonstrate new formats of dialogue and interaction of prominent thinkers and political scientists from the world’s leading research centers, as well as experts from Japan, China, the U.S., India, Singapore, Russia, Turkey and other countries.

Co-organized together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the discussions will cover the following topics: «Asia’s Global Security: Future Perspectives», «The New Continental Interconnectedness of Eurasia: the Middle Corridor and the Dialogue of Integrations», «Global competition for innovation and brains: new technologies, artificial intelligence, and human capital», etc.

Among the speakers are Vladimir Voronkov, Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations Counter-Terrorism Office; Terhi Hakala, EU Special Representative for Central Asia; Narushige Michishita, Vice President of the National Graduate Institute of Policy Studies of Japan; Mohammad Hassan Sheikh Al Islami, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, President of the Institute of Political and International Studies of the Iranian Foreign Ministry; Mehran Kamrava, Professor of Public Policy at Georgetown University in Qatar, Head of Iranian Studies Unit at the Arab Center for Research and Policy Studies and many others.