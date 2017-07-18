Astana to host CIS nuclear energy commission meeting, July 19-21

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A special meeting of the CIS Member-States Commission for the Peaceful Uses of Nuclear Energy will be held in Astana on July 19-21, 2017, Kazinform reports.

Members of the CIS Executive Committee, representatives of the Commission for the Peaceful Uses of Nuclear Energy, energy ministries of Kazakhstan, Belarus and Armenia, the Nuclear Society of Kazakhstan, nuclear enterprises of the CIS countries, Rosatom State Nuclear Energy Corporation and the Federal Center for Nuclear and Radiation Safety will discuss the present state and prospects for nuclear energy use.

Director of the Agency for Tailings Management under the Kyrgyz Ministry of Emergency Situation Damir Kushbakov will provide information and analytical material on Strategic Master Plan "Reclamation of Uranium Heritage in Central Asia". It should be reminded that the strategic master plan, developed by the IAEA, is necessary to coordinate the implementation of environmental rehabilitation of uranium heritage sites in Central Asia between Rosatom State Corporation, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and other parties concerned.

Andrey Goliney, the Director General of the Federal Center for Nuclear and Radiation Safety JSC, will make a report on the implementation of Interstate Target Program "Reclamation of the Areas Affected by Uranium Mining Operations".

The meeting will also consider initiative proposals with regard to nuclear energy for peaceful purposes, including health care.

For reference: Russia together with other international partners cooperates in the field of nuclear safety enhancement, responsibility in handling nuclear waste and acceptance of nuclear safeguards around the world.

The interstate target program "Reclamation of the Territories of the States Exposed to Uranium Mining Operations" was developed to address the problems associated with uranium tailings in the territories of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

It was decided that Rosatom state corporation would be the originator and coordinator of the program. The national orderers are the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Emergency Ministry of the Kyrgyz Republic, the Federal Medical Biological Agency of Russia, the Ministry of Industry and New Technologies of the Republic of Tajikistan. The main performer of the 1st stage of the Program is the Federal Center for Nuclear and Radiation Safety JSC (controled by Rosatom State Corporation).