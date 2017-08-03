Astana to host Commercial Real Estate Exhibition

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On October 19 and 20, within the framework of the annual Commercial Real Estate Week (CREW), the Kazakh capital will host the Commercial Real Estate Central Asia Exhibition 2017 (CRE CA 2017), Kazinform reports with reference to the internal policy department of Astana.

The event will bring together architects, urban specialists, developers, builders, investors, and brokers, as well as representatives of government bodies and business community to discuss public-private partnership projects, the introduction of modern technologies in real estate, development of restaurant and food retail business, and present the most up-to-date real estate market statistics.

According to the organizers, the Forum supported by the city administration provides a platform for experts to exchange experiences and find solutions to the topical issues related to real estate.

The main event at the Forum will be the meeting of the mayors of major Central Asian and Russian cities, such as Ashgabat, Baku, Kazan, Yekaterinburg, Novosibirsk, and Tbilisi.

Within the two days of the CRE Central Asia, the participants will discuss the infrastructure legacy of the large-scale events such as EXPO-2017, 2017 Winter Universiade and 2011 Asian Winter Games.

The Forum will also offer it participants a rich educational program in the form of training sessions, practical seminars, and master classes.

Traditionally, the CRE Central Asia will end with an awards ceremony to recognize the projects, as well as people and companies behind them, that exemplify best practices in commercial real estate development.