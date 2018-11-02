Astana to host CSTO Collective Security Council Nov 8

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM A session of the CSTO Collective Security Council will be held in Astana on 8 November. The agenda will include issues of international and regional security, coordination of foreign policy activities of the CSTO member states, improving mechanisms for counteracting threats and challenges and the development of the CSTO military capabilities, CSTO spokesman Vladimir Zainetdinov told BelTA.

The Collective Security Council is composed of the presidents of the CSTO member states: Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan. "The heads of state will discuss a number of issues in private. Other agenda items will be considered during a plenary meeting to be attended by foreign ministers, defense ministers and Secretaries of the Security Councils of the CSTO member states and also CSTO Acting Secretary General Valery Semerikov," the spokesman said.



The Collective Security Council members will discuss international and regional security, cooperation among the CSTO member states within the organization and in the international arena. "Plans are in place to adopt a declaration of the CSTO Collective Security Council to reaffirm the determination to continue to coordinate foreign policy positions of the CSTO member states and to ensure the attainment of the CSTO's goals, namely to promote peace and create favorable conditions for the all-round development of our countries," Vladimir Zainetdinov said.



The agenda of the session also includes a draft statement by the heads of CSTO member states on coordinated measures against individuals who participated in armed conflicts on the side of international terrorist organizations.



Participants of the meeting are set to sign a plan of action to develop a coordinated information policy in the interests of the CSTO member states and a plan to develop a collective system to counter illegal migration through 2025. The session will also highlight issues related to further improvement of the military component of the organization and a draft regulation on the coordination council of the heads of the competent authorities to counteract illegal drug trafficking in the CSTO zone.



In 2018-2019 Kyrgyzstan will preside in the CSTO. The president of Kyrgyzstan will announce his country's priorities for the period of the presidency in the organization.



The session of the Collective Security Council will be preceded by meetings of the CSTO Foreign Ministers Council, the CSTO Defense Ministers Council and the CSTO Committee of Security Councils' Secretaries.