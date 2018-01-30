Astana to host Davis Cup match draw

ASTANA. KAZINFORM. On February 1, the draw of the Davis Cup and the press conference of the Kazakh and Swiss teams will take place in Astana, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

The draw ceremony will be attended by President of the Swiss Tennis Federation Rene Stammbach, Representative of the International Tennis Federation Aleksei Selivanenko, Referee of the Davis Cup Andrei Kornilov, the teams of Kazakhstan and Switzerland.

It is to be recalled that the Kazakh national team includes the following tennis players: Mikhail Kukushkin, Aleksander Nedovyesov, Dmitry Popko, Timur Khabibulin, and Roman Khassanov. The team captain is Dias Doskarayev.

Switzerland is represented by tennis players Henri Laaksonen, Adrian Bodmer, Marc-Andrea Huesler, Antoine Bellier, and Luca Margaroli. The captain of the Swiss national team is Severin Lüthi.

In the first Davis Cup World Group tie, Kazakhstan men's national team will play against the Swiss players at the Astana National Tennis Center from 2nd to 4th February 2018.