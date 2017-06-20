Astana to host Days of Culture of Akmola region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Days of Culture of Akmola region dated to the International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 are set to kick off in Astana today.

They will run for five days until June 25, Kazinform has learned from Astana city administration.



As part of the Days of Culture singers, dancers and musicians from Akmola region will perform at the stages across Astana. Artisans and artists will showcase their works at exhibitions. Residents and guests of the city will also get a chance to attend open air celebrations at an ethno aul (village).