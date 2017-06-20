EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:23, 20 June 2017 | GMT +6

    Astana to host Days of Culture of Akmola region

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Days of Culture of Akmola region dated to the International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 are set to kick off in Astana today.

    They will run for five days until June 25, Kazinform has learned from Astana city administration.

    As part of the Days of Culture singers, dancers and musicians from Akmola region will perform at the stages across Astana. Artisans and artists will showcase their works at exhibitions. Residents and guests of the city will also get a chance to attend open air celebrations at an ethno aul (village).

    Tags:
    Akmola region Astana Culture Events
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!