Astana to host EAEU governors summit on Aug 25

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The summit of governors of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will take place in Astana as part of the Eurasian Week forum on 25 August, BelTA learned from the organizing committee of the forum.

It is expected that the summit of governors will gather more than 20 heads of regions from Belarus, Russia, Kazakhstan, Armenia and Kyrgyzstan. They will discuss opportunities of interregional cooperation, development of the investment climate, cross-financing, interregional infrastructure projects, SMEs promotion.



The Eurasian Week forum will take place in Astana on 24-26 August as part of the EXPO 2017. The event will get together more than 2,000 participants from 25 countries to discuss joint steps on the EAEU development strategy amid global challenges, enhancing competitive ability of the EAEU economy, development of international cooperation projects. The business program will be divided into three main parts that will cover three days. The first day will highlight Competitiveness in Modern Economic Conditions: Growth Points. The second day will be dedicated to the theme of four freedoms: free movement of goods, services, capital and workforce and the unifying of information flows in the EAEU. The third day of the Eurasian Week will be about entrepreneurship, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA .