Astana to host Eurasian Week Forum
The Eurasian Week Forum is organized annually by the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the Eurasian Economic Commission with the support of EAEU heads of government.
The event will be held within the framework of the International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017. The forum will bring together over 2,000 participants from 25 countries who will work on the EAEU development strategy amid global challenges.
Head of the Organizing Committee of the forum Veronika Nikishina claims its program will be jam-packed and interesting both for authorities and businessmen. It will be divided into three parts.
Delegates from the EAEU and EU member states, Azerbaijan, Vietnam, Georgia, Egypt, Israel, India, Iran, China, Moldova, Serbia, Singapore, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and South Korea are expected to partake in the forum.