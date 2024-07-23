Astana to host FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Team Championships 2024

The FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Team Championships 2024 are set to take place in Astana, Kazakhstan, from 1 to 6 August, Kazinform News Agency has learnt form the Kazakh capital’s administration office.

According to Astana’s administration office, the tournament is expected to gather over 30 teams from different countries, with around 300 players.

Among the players are defending world champions Ding Liren and Ju Wenjun of China, 16th world chess champion Magnus Carlsen of Norway, former world chess champions Alexandra Kosteniuk of Switzerland and Hou Yifan of China, world vice champion Ian Nepomniachtchi of Russia, Arjun Erigaisi of India, 44th Chess Olympiad winner Nodirbek Abdusattorov of Uzbekistan and many other titled chess players of the world.

The tournament is to be broadcast in more than 200 countries and territories of the world.

The FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Team Championships 2024 are set to take place at the Congress Center Astana, kicking off with an opening ceremony at Astana Amphitheatre on August 1, alongside a torch lighting ceremony of the 45th Chess Olympiad.

The total prize fund of the tournament will make up 350,000 euros, including 250,000 going to winners in rapid and 100,000 euros to winners in blitz.