EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:46, 07 February 2017 | GMT +6

    Astana to host forum focusing on disappearing Turkic nations

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The 2nd humanitarian forum "Great Steppe" will be held in Astana on May 26.

    President of the Turkic Academy and Chairman of the Board of Republican newspaper Yegemen Kazakhstan Darkhan Kydyrali announced the date of the upcoming forum on Tuesday. He made it public at the presentation of the multivolume collection "Disappearing Turkic languages" at the National Academic Library.

    "We held the first humanitarian forum "Great Steppe" last May. It brought together Russian, Turkish researchers and their colleagues from other Turkic-speaking countries. The participants shared their thoughts on the development of Turkic cooperation regardless of political system of the country they came from. This year's forum will be dedicated to the issues of disappearing Turkic nations," Kydyrali said.

    The presentation of the multivolume collection "Disappearing Turkic languages" was held with the support of the Khoja Ahmet Yassawi Kazakh-Turkish University. 130 scientists from 26 countries helped create the collection.

    Tags:
    Astana Turkic speaking states Events
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!