Astana to host Global Challenges Summit Festival

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Global Challenges Summit Festival will take place in Astana from 17 to 19 May, 2018.

It will bring together students of Nazarbayev University and the Gumilyov Eurasian National University. It will focus on the most important breakthrough technologies and new challenges.



Shazam co-founder and 1st CEO Chris Barton, Director for Reconnecting Asia Project Jonathan Hillman, SENS Research Foundation CSO Dr. Aubrey de Grey will address those gathered on May 17 at Nazarbayev University.



Ricardo Alvarez, a PhD candidate at MIT and researcher in the university's Senseable City Lab, editor-at-large of TechCrunch Europe Mike Butcher, Krzysztof Zanussi, a film and theatre director, producer and screenwriter, and Jon Greenberg, a staff writer with PolitiFact, will take the floor the next day.