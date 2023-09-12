Astana to host Innoprom Kazakhstan 2023 Intl Industrial Exhibition

ASTANA. KAZINFORM From September 25 to 27, Astana will host Innoprom Kazakhstan 2023 International Industrial Exhibition. Aibek Smadyarov, official spokesperson of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said it at a briefing in Astana today, Kazinform reports.

The goals of the exhibition are development of industrial cooperation, attraction of investments, expansion of trade cooperation and global exchange of experience.

«The exhibition will showcase the key industrial companies of Kazakhstan, Russia and national expositions of Armenia, Belarus, Pakistan, Türkiye, Iran, and Azerbaijan. Prime ministers of Russia and Belarus – Mikhail Mishustin and Roman Golovchenko – are expected to participate in the event,» Smadyarov added.