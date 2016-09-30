Astana to host Int'l conference dated to 175th anniversary of Ybyrai Altynsarin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On November 4, the National Academy of Education named after Ybyrai Altynsarin under the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan will hold an international conference dated to the 175th anniversary of Ybyrai Altynsarin.

The aim of the conference is to exchange experience in terms of studying pedagogical heritage of Ybyrai Altynsarin and introduction of his ideas into the modern system of education.



Several panel sessions will function within the framework of the conference. Participants will consider the fundamentals of Ybyrai Altynsarin's pedagogical activity, estimate the continuity of his pedagogical ideas and discuss his pedagogical heritage in the context of modern vocational education.



Representatives of the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan, republican subordinate organizations, educational institutions named after Ybyrai Altynsarin, veterans and former heads of the Academy, teachers, domestic and foreign researchers and many others are welcome to participate.



Foreign and local researchers who studied Ybyrai Altynsarin's pedagogical heritage are expected to take floor at the plenary session.