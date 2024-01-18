Astana to host international athletics tournament

The Kazakh capital is preparing to host the Astana Indoor Meet for Amin Tuyakov Prizes, the first gold-level international athletics tournament on the Asian continent. The event will be held as part of the World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold 2024, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The series of gold-level meetings, which includes seven cities, will start on January 27 in Astana and will finish in Madrid on February 23.

According to the city mayor's office, Astana will host the competitions in the following disciplines:

Women: 400 m, 60 m, 1 mile, 60 m hurdles, high jump, long jump.

Men: 60 m, 60 m hurdles, 3000 m, 400 m, pole vault, shotput.

Among those who applied for the tournament are world track and field stars: current world record holder in pole vault Armand Duplantis; Canadian sprinter Andre de Grasse, the winner of the Diamond League final in the men’s 200 m race; world champion in the men’s 100 m hurdles, silver medalist of the Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games Nia Alt; as well as world champion in the women’s 100 m hurdles Tobi Amusan.