Astana to host international boxing tournament

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The 2nd International Boxing Tournament dedicated to the memory of the leading trainers and boxers of Astana will start at Daulet Arena on October 26, the Astana city administration's media center reports.

It is expected that boxers from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Uzbekistan, and Ukraine will step into the ring. The tournament will last for five days.

Young men born in 2000-2001 (64, 69, 75, 81, 91, 91+ kg weight categories) and women aged 18 and older (48, 51, 54, 57, 60, 64, 69, 75, 80, 81+ kg) are allowed to compete at the tournament.

The International Boxing Tournament dedicated to the memory of the leading trainers and boxers of the Kazakh capital will be organized by the Astana Sports Department and the Astana Boxing Federation.