Astana to host international labor productivity conference

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - With the support from the Kazakh Ministry for Investment and Development, Kazakhstan Industry Development Institute JSC (KIDI) organizes May 25 the 7th International Workshop on developing labor productivity.

The State-of-the-Nation Address of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, dated January 10, 2018, outlines that greater focus is still placed on the manufacturing sector with high labor productivity. The Head of State emphasized the need to develop and try out new tools for the modernization and digitalization of enterprises ensuring Kazakhstan's export.

The conference will be a dialogue platform between the public sector and the business community to discuss the potential measures for the stimulation of the competitiveness of industrial enterprises in the backbone economic sectors. The participants will also discuss the effectiveness of the existing government support measures and the possibility of making up new ones with due regard to the world's best practices.

It will be attended by representatives of ministries and departments, regional and city administrations, the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs, development institutes, domestic industrial enterprises, and foreign experts.