TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    18:13, 18 August 2017 | GMT +6

    Astana to host international marathon

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The International Marathon under the aegis of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and in honor of the 25th Anniversary of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) will be held in Astana on August 27, according to the Kazakh Athletics Federation website.

    The organizers reminded that the runners will compete in three various races: 42 km 195 m (marathon), 10 km, and 2017 m. The 2017-meter race will be held as part of the EXPO Run.

    Marketing and PR Manager of the Athletics Federation Makpal Zinasheva noted that the upcoming races are aimed at promoting mass sports.

    The schedule for August 27 will be as follows:

    6:30 am: Warm-up with professional instructors
    7:10 am: Grand opening
    7:30 am: Marathon
    7:50 am: 10-kilometer race
    8:10 am: 2017-meter race.

    The races will start from the area of the Expo 2017 parking lot.

    It is planned that nearly 5,000 amateur and professional runners will take part in the International Marathon.

    The organizers are the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Sports, the Kazakhstan Athletics Federation, and Yunnan Cultural and Sports Company «Shanghe».

     

     

    Sport
