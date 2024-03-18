Astana to host int’l artistic gymnastics tournament

The Kazakh capital of Astana is to play host to the international artistic gymnastics tournament ALEM CUP at the Qazaqstan sports center on March 22-25, Kazinform News Agency cites the administration office of Astana.

According to the administration, the event is to feature group exercises.

The international artistic gymnastics tournament ALEM CUP is set to be held in keeping with the existing rules of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG).

It was noted that the event is set to draw gymnasts having the license of the World Federation.

It’s a highly anticipated event in the world of artistic gymnastics set to be held in Astana. The tournament is to gather gymnasts from national teams of Egypt, South Korea, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Belarus… Moreover, the ALEM CUP international tournament is included in the world calendar plan, said Assem Bakytzhankyzy, head of the Alem international artistic gymnastics academy.

The tournament is to take place with the support of Astana city’s administration, the Kazakh tourism and sport ministry and the Kazakh Gymnastics Federation.