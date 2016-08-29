Astana to host Intl Conference on 'Building Nuclear-Weapon-Free World' Aug 29

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On August 29, the Palace of Peace and Reconciliation of Astana will host an International Conference on 'Building a Nuclear-Weapon-Free World' dedicated to the 25th anniversary of closure of the Semipalatinsk Nuclear Testing Site.

According to the Kazakh Senate, the forum will take place on the International Day against Nuclear Tests marked annually as per the resolution of the UN General Assembly.

A plenary session and four panel sessions are scheduled to be held during the forum. Their topics are as following:

UN and Disarmament Process: What are the Prospects?

Manifesto "The World. The 21 st Century"

Renunciation of Nuclear Deterrence - New Quality of International Security

The Role of Civil Society in Nuclear Disarmament

In the opinion of Chairman of the Organizing Committee, Speaker of the Senate Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev, the 25th anniversary of closure of the Semipalatinsk Nuclear Testing Site is the date of global importance.

"President Nursultan Nazarbayev is a recognized leader of the global antinuclear movement. His decision on the closure of the Semipalatinsk Nuclear Testing Site is the first and the last precedent in the global disarmament history. The idea of complete nuclear disarmament underlies his Manifesto "The World. The 21st Century." The jubilee date of closure of the Semipalatinsk Nuclear Testing Site is the best opportunity for the entire world community to consider a paramount importance of establishing sustainable peace on the planet and to propose new common solutions to security problems," Tokayev says.

The Parliamentarians for Nuclear Non-Proliferation and Disarmament (PNDD) is a co-organizer of the event.

It is expected that the participants of the forum will honor the victims of the nuclear tests and will discuss the urgent problems of disarmament and non-proliferation and will initiate the propositions on ensuring international security.

UN Under-Secretary General, Director General of the UN Office in Geneva, Secretary General of the Disarmament Conference Michael Møller, Executive Secretary of the Preparatory Commission of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test-Ban Treaty Organization Lassina Zerbo, President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union and Co-Chairman of PNND Saber Chowdhury , President of the Pan African Parliament Roger Nkodo Dang, Chairman of the Parliament of World's Religions Imam Abdul Malik Mujahid, Founder of Nevada-Semipalatinsk Anti-Nuclear Movement Olzhas Suleimenov, other prominent representatives of international organizations, NGOs, famous religious activists from more than 50 countries will gather in Astana for the anti-nuke conference.

The event will conclude with the adoption of a final declaration.