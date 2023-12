ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Final of the Kazakhstan Barysy Tournament 2015 is set to be held at the Saryarka cycle track on Saturday (July 4) in Astana.

32 best wrestlers from all corners of Kazakhstan and last year's winner Mukhit Turssynov will participate. The winner will receive the Taituyak trophy and a $150,000 prize. The prize fund of the tournament totals $225,000.