Astana to host Kazakhstan-Japan Business Forum

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On October 27 Astana will host the Kazakhstan-Japan Business Forum within the official trip of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to our country, the press service of the Kazakh Investment and Development Ministry reports.

More than 100 Japanese companies specializing in car-making, aviation and space development, electronics, chemical industry, finance and real estate, expediting and cargo transportation, food industry, healthcare etc. are expected to partake in the business forum. The program of the event includes B2B meetings with Japanese companies and signing of several bilateral economic documents. An exhibition of the Kazakh-Japanese investment projects will be also held during the forum. The event is organized by the Investment Committee of the Kazakh Investment and Development Ministry, JSC KAZNEX INVEST and ROTOBO Japan Association for Trade with Russia and CIS.