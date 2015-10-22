EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:38, 22 October 2015 | GMT +6

    Astana to host Kazakhstan-Japan Business Forum

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM On October 27 Astana will host the Kazakhstan-Japan Business Forum within the official trip of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to our country, the press service of the Kazakh Investment and Development Ministry reports.

    More than 100 Japanese companies specializing in car-making, aviation and space development, electronics, chemical industry, finance and real estate, expediting and cargo transportation, food industry, healthcare etc. are expected to partake in the business forum. The program of the event includes B2B meetings with Japanese companies and signing of several bilateral economic documents. An exhibition of the Kazakh-Japanese investment projects will be also held during the forum. The event is organized by the Investment Committee of the Kazakh Investment and Development Ministry, JSC KAZNEX INVEST and ROTOBO Japan Association for Trade with Russia and CIS.

    Tags:
    Ministry of Investments and Development Kazakhstan and Japan Kazinform's Timeline News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!