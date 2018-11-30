Astana to host Kazakhstan: Wise Power photo exhibition

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A unique photo exhibition Kazakhstan: Wise Power will kick off at the Khan Shatyr shopping mall on December 1, Kazinform reports.

The photo exhibition will take its guests to the world of wise policy of Kazakhstan and its President Nursultan Nazarbayev. President Nazarbayev is the creator of a unique system of inter-ethnic accord and brand new format of diplomacy in the global policy.



Since the dawn of its independence Kazakhstan and Nursultan Nazarbayev have chosen the path of peaceful development, setting the new global trends of good neighborliness and mutually profitable cooperation. Kazakhstan has earned a remarkable reputation as a country that is always ready to support peaceful initiatives.



Kazakhstan: Wise Power photo exhibition is the way to show wise policy of Kazakhstan in the new world through the lens of photo correspondents of Kazinform International News Agency and its partners Anadolu (Turkey), Azertac (Azerbaijan), BelTA (Belarus), the Islamic Republic News Agency (Iran), UzA (Uzbekistan), Kabar (Kyrgyzstan), Khovar (Tajikistan) and Ukrinform (Ukraine).



The exhibition is organized by the Ministry of Information and Communications of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform International News Agency with the support of Khan Shatyr shopping mall and BI Group Holding.



It will run from 1 through 10 December. Entrance is free of charge.