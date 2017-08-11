Astana to host KazFarm 2017 in October

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - For the last eight years, Kazakhstan's capital Astana has become known as a meeting place for the world's leading farmers. More than 5 000 delegates from around the world have gathered at the KazAgro/KazFarm exhibitions to share experiences, discuss cooperation, and promote the innovative works of Kazakhstani agricultural producers, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh Embassy in London.

The international event consistently welcomes a large and impressive group of domestic and foreign specialists and highly qualified experts. The exhibition focuses on a wide variety of specialities and sectors within the agrarian sphere.



The 14 000 sq. metre exhibition space brings together more than 300 companies from 32 countries specialising in meat, dairy, and livestock; engineering; manufacturing; food industries; and agriculture.



The programme includes presentations, auctions, and memorandums between domestic and foreign companies. The exhibition encourages the promotion of customer service for products; the expansion of the boundaries of trade and economic cooperation between market operators; and the signing of memorandums of understanding between the domestic and foreign companies.



KazAgro/KazFarm 2017 events are the largest and most significant for agricultural manufacturers in Kazakhstan. They are also excellent platforms for conducting business and exchanging experience between current partners and new member states.



The exhibition will take place on 25-27 October, 2017 at the 'Korme' exhibition centre in Astana, Kazakhstan. For more information please contact Ms Dinara Abisheva, Project manager of IEC 'Expo Group' at tel. +7 727 391 11 42, +7 701 958 2972, e-mail: office@expogroup.kz



The exhibitions are officially supported by:



• Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan;

• City Hall of Astana;

• "KazAgro" National Holding JSC

• VDMA (Association of German Machinery and Plant Engineering)

The exhibitions are sponsored by "ROSTSELMASH" LLC.