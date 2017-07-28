Astana to host Legends Cup

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On 5th and 6th August, the EXPO 2017 Football Cup International Tournament, organized within the framework of Astana Expo-2017, will take place. The teams of Kazakhstan, Russia, Italy, Germany, Portugal and World Select Team will meet in Astana Arena stadium.

"This is a unique sporting event that will take place in equivalent to the Legends Cup for the first time in the capital of Kazakhstan," said Allen Chaizhunussov, Director of the Promotion and Tourism Department of Astana EXPO-2017 National Company.

Six teams will compete in the EXPO 2017 Football Cup: Kazakhstan, Russia, Italy, Germany, Portugal and World Select Team.

The opening ceremony and the group stage matches will take place on August 5, whereas the playoff series matches and the awards ceremony are scheduled for August 6.

Dino Baggio, Marco Delvecchio, Nuno Maniche, Jean-Pierre Papin, Roman Shirokov, Valeri Karpin, Aleksandr Filimonov and others will make the fans happy their game.

According to the Kazakhstan Football Federatio president Seildy Baishakov, the national team will consist of the veterans of our country's football such as Oleg Voskoboynikov, Igor Avdeyev, Andrei Karpovich, Kairat Aubakirov, Murat Tleshev, Nurbol Zhumaskaliyev and Andrei Finonchenko.

"In addition, on August 4 at 5.30pm, the football fans will be able to meet with the teams, take pictures and get signatures on the stage of the EXPO-2017 Amphitheater. On August 6 from 10.00am till noon, a master class by the players will be organized specially for youth sports schools," Mr. Chaizhunussov added.